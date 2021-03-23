Menu

Hamilton police investigate crash that killed cyclist on Eastport Drive

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 10:40 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they have not ruled out speed or impairment as contributing factors in the death of a cyclist following a collision with a car on Eastport Drive on Monday night.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the 47-year-old rider from Stoney Creek was travelling southbound on Eastport near the Burlington Lift Bridge just before 6:30 p.m.

At the same time, a 30-year-old Hamilton man was also driving southbound in a Honda Accord sedan along Eastport and police say “due to circumstances still under investigation, the two vehicles came into contact with one another.”

The cyclist sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Accord remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is the first of 2021 involving a cyclist, say police.

