Crime

Driver faces multiple charges in Hagersville crash that sent woman to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Global News

A Dunnville man is facing multiple charges in connection with a two-vehicle collision in Hagersville on Thursday morning that sent a 27-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers and emergency crews were called out just before 7 a.m. on March 11 to a location near Highway 6 between Third and Fourth lines in Haldimand County after a witness reported a vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, police learned the injured female passenger was ejected from a grey sedan travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it was hit by a black sedan moving in the same direction.

The woman was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries and eventually transported via Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital.

Both drivers of the vehicles in the collision were treated for non-life-threatening injuries with the driver of the black sedan sent to hospital.

Following an investigation, the 23-year-old driver of the black vehicle is facing six charges tied to dangerous operation, refusal to provide a breath sample, driving without a licence and failing to comply with probation.

Detectives say the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video 'Trial begins for driver accused of causing fatal collision on Hwy. 400' Trial begins for driver accused of causing fatal collision on Hwy. 400
Trial begins for driver accused of causing fatal collision on Hwy. 400
