Driver faces multiple charges in Hagersville crash that sent woman to hospital

A Dunnville man is facing multiple charges in connection with a two-vehicle collision in Hagersville on Thursday morning that sent a 27-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers and emergency crews were called out just before 7 a.m. on March 11 to a location near Highway 6 between Third and Fourth lines in Haldimand County after a witness reported a vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, police learned the injured female passenger was ejected from a grey sedan travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it was hit by a black sedan moving in the same direction.

The woman was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries and eventually transported via Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital.

Both drivers of the vehicles in the collision were treated for non-life-threatening injuries with the driver of the black sedan sent to hospital.

Following an investigation, the 23-year-old driver of the black vehicle is facing six charges tied to dangerous operation, refusal to provide a breath sample, driving without a licence and failing to comply with probation.

Detectives say the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

