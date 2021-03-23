London man charged after replica gun, drugs seized at White Oaks Mall

A 39-year-old London man is facing drugs and weapons charges after allegedly bringing a replica gun into White Oaks Mall last week.
Mall security staff told police they saw a man walking around with a large knife in his pocket. He was asked to leave the knife in his car before he could return to the mall. Security noticed a gun in the waistband of the man’s pants.
The suspect fled the mall and headed northbound toward Bradley Avenue when police were called.
He was arrested a short time later, and police say they discovered a replica handgun, knife, brass knuckles and numerous small baggies containing suspected cocaine and fentanyl.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
The accused faces multiple charges including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order and three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.
