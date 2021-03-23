Menu

Crime

London man charged after replica gun, drugs seized at White Oaks Mall

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2021 7:33 am
White Oaks Mall entrance, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).
White Oaks Mall entrance, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 39-year-old London man is facing drugs and weapons charges after allegedly bringing a replica gun into White Oaks Mall last week.

Mall security staff told police they saw a man walking around with a large knife in his pocket. He was asked to leave the knife in his car before he could return to the mall. Security noticed a gun in the waistband of the man’s pants.

Trio sought in targeted stabbing at southwest London home, police say

The suspect fled the mall and headed northbound toward Bradley Avenue when police were called.

Trending Stories

He was arrested a short time later, and police say they discovered a replica handgun, knife, brass knuckles and numerous small baggies containing suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

London, Ont., elementary teacher facing charges related to making, distributing child pornography

The accused faces multiple charges including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order and three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

CrimePoliceDrugsLondon PoliceWeaponsReplica Gunmall securityWhite Oaks Mall

