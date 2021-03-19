Menu

Crime

London, Ont., man facing several charges related to making, disturbing child pornography

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 6:52 pm
London man is facing several charged related to child pornography pornography investigations.
London man is facing several charged related to child pornography pornography investigations. Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing several charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Police say an investigation was started in early January of this year in relation to an interaction between two people on an online communication platform.

As a result of this investigation, members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Digital Forensic Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Lane Crescent on Tuesday.

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Tori Stafford killer accused by family of extorting own mother

Officers seized several cellphones and electronic devices which police say revealed evidence of the above noted online communication.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old London man was charged with two counts of luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication, unlawfully possessing child pornography, and making and distributing child pornography.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on June 16 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

