Trio sought in targeted stabbing at southwest London home, police say

Three male suspects are being sought after London police say a 52-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after he was stabbed at a home in southwest London.

Officers responded to Paddington Avenue near Emery Street West around 3:20 p.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing, and at the scene were told that three male suspects had entered the home and assaulted and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

The trio fled in an unknown direction and are believed to have left in a vehicle, police said.

The 52-year-old was taken to hospital by paramedics, and police said no arrests had been made in the case as of early Monday afternoon.

The three suspects are described as follows:

Male, medium build, early 20s, between five feet nine inches and six feet tall, black puffy hair approximately one to two inches in length, wearing a cloth face mask, black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.

Male, early 20s, slim build, wearing all black.

Male, 18 to 19 years old, between five feet six and five feet eight inches tall, slim build, clean-shaven, short, shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing blue jeans and a white jacket, clear diamond earrings in both ears, grills on his top teeth and wearing gold chains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.