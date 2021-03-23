Menu

Crime

Police investigating after Halifax convenience store held up by man with knife

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 6:37 am
Police are investigating after a robbery at the Needs convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Road in Halifax.
Police are investigating after a robbery at the Needs convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Road in Halifax. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store in Halifax early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Needs Convenience on Chebucto Road at 1:50 a.m.

Police say the man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register.

Read more: Police searching for suspects after Halifax drug store held up by 2 men

The employee who was threatened was not injured.

The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Windsor Street. He’s described as white, about 5’4″ in his 40s with a dark brown beard

At the time, he was wearing a dark coloured toque, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and grey and white sneakers.

Read more: 2 people arrested after police respond to weapons complaint in Halifax

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

