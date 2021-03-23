Police investigating after Halifax convenience store held up by man with knife

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store in Halifax early Tuesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Needs Convenience on Chebucto Road at 1:50 a.m.
Police say the man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register.
The employee who was threatened was not injured.
The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Windsor Street. He’s described as white, about 5’4″ in his 40s with a dark brown beard
At the time, he was wearing a dark coloured toque, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and grey and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
