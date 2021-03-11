Police searching for suspects after Halifax drug store held up by 2 men

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a drug store in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive at 11:10 p.m.

Read more: 2 people arrested after police respond to weapons complaint in Halifax

Police say during the robbery, the two suspects threatened a staff member while brandished a knife. They also damaged a display case, according to police, and took several electronic items.

There were no injuries.

The two men were last seen getting into a car on Dutch Village Road.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but they were unable to be located.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men is described as six feet tall with a thin build, who was wearing a black mask and hat, as well as a black hooded shirt, blue jacket and grey jogging pants.

The other is described as five foot eight with a heavy build, wearing grey jogging pants and a grey or white hooded shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.