Police searching for suspects after Halifax drug store held up by 2 men

Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a drug store in Halifax Wednesday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive at 11:10 p.m.
Police say during the robbery, the two suspects threatened a staff member while brandished a knife. They also damaged a display case, according to police, and took several electronic items.
There were no injuries.
The two men were last seen getting into a car on Dutch Village Road.
Officers searched the area for the suspects, but they were unable to be located.
One of the men is described as six feet tall with a thin build, who was wearing a black mask and hat, as well as a black hooded shirt, blue jacket and grey jogging pants.
The other is described as five foot eight with a heavy build, wearing grey jogging pants and a grey or white hooded shirt.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
