2 people arrested after police respond to weapons complaint in Halifax

Two people were taken into custody after police responded to a weapons complaint in Halifax early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say their emergency response team responded to the complaint at 36 Abby Road at 2:30 a.m.

Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment, where they arrested a man and a woman.

There were no injuries.

Police say they seized a firearm inside the apartment as a result of the search.

“The investigation is ongoing and firearm related charges are expected,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.