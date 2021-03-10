Menu

Crime

2 people arrested after police respond to weapons complaint in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Halifax Regional Police respond to a weapons call at 36 Abbey Road on Wednesday, march 10, 2021.
Halifax Regional Police respond to a weapons call at 36 Abbey Road on Wednesday, march 10, 2021. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Two people were taken into custody after police responded to a weapons complaint in Halifax early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say their emergency response team responded to the complaint at 36 Abby Road at 2:30 a.m.

High-risk offender who served sentence for sexually assaulting teen girl now living in Halifax region

Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment, where they arrested a man and a woman.

There were no injuries.

Police say they seized a firearm inside the apartment as a result of the search.

“The investigation is ongoing and firearm related charges are expected,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Halifax police charge man with impaired driving after blocking traffic with lawn tractor

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

