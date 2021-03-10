2 people arrested after police respond to weapons complaint in Halifax

Two people were taken into custody after police responded to a weapons complaint in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say their emergency response team responded to the complaint at 36 Abby Road at 2:30 a.m.
Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment, where they arrested a man and a woman.
There were no injuries.
Police say they seized a firearm inside the apartment as a result of the search.
“The investigation is ongoing and firearm related charges are expected,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
