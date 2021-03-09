High-risk offender who served sentence for sexually assaulting teen girl now living in Halifax region

Halifax Regional Police is warning the public that a 53-year-old man deemed as a high-risk offender is now living in the Halifax region.
Gerald Edmund Pike was released from a correctional facility after completing a sentence for offences including sexual assault, theft, uttering threats and failure to comply with court orders.
According to police, Pike has a criminal convictions history for violent offences dating back to 1999 that includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment and uttering threats.
“Pike is on a long-term supervision order and will be required to follow strict conditions including restrictions on any activity that involves contact with children under the age of 18,” police said in a statement issued on Tuesday.Police also noted that he is required to abstain from the consumption or possession of alcohol or drugs and is not to possess any weapon, knife or sharp instrument outside his residence.
“This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community and is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct,” the statement also says. “We ask citizens to call police at 902-490-5020 if they believe Pike is violating his release conditions.”According to CBC, Pike was sentenced in 2014 to eight years in prison and deemed a long-term offender after pleading guilty in the 2012 sexual assault of a teenage girl in St. John’s.
