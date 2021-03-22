N.B. reporting 8 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed cases at schools and child-care facilities

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as it also announces positive cases and a possible exposure at schools and daycares.
The new cases include three in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one in Zone 2 (Saint John region), one in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and three in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).
All cases are self-isolating, according to the province.
They are:
Zone 1 (Moncton region)
- Two people aged 19 and under, both of whom are contacts of a previously-reported case.
- An individual in his or her forties. This case is travel-related.
Zone 2 (Saint John region)
- an individual 50-59. This case is travel related.
Zone 3 (Fredericton region)
- an individual 60-69. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.
Zone 4 (Edmundston region)
- an individual 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.
- an individual 20-29. This case is travel related.
- an individual 50-59. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.
This brings the active cases in the province to 55, with two people in hospital.
Edmundston confirmed cases at schools and daycares, possible exposures at restaurants
Meanwhile, a case has been confirmed at Moncton High School, which was closed Monday. A memo to parents said Public Health was working to identify any students or staff who were in contact with the person.
As well, a possible exposure has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston. A positive case was confirmed at Halte Scolaire Krok Soleil, a child-care facility within the school. The school and child-care facility will both be closed until March 30.
“Students and staff are encouraged by Public Health to get tested, even if they do not have any symptoms,” the province notes in a press release.
Also in Edmundston, a positive case was confirmed at Garderie Mont Ste-Marie, a child-care facility.
Impacted families were also notified in this case, and it will close until further notice.
Public Health has identified potential exposure at two locations in Edmundston: Restaurant Poissonnerie Ouellet at 350 Victoria St., on March 17 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and the McDonald’s at 190 Hébert Blvd., on March 20 between noon and 12:45 p.m.
Vaccination clinics for school staff continues
The first group of high school staff received their vaccinations at clinics in Edmundston and Centreville Monday.
By Saturday, the province says 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will receive their vaccinations.
Tuesday, clinics will be held in Hampton, St. Stephen and Miramichi at:
- Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis
- Hampton High School
- Belleisle Regional School in Kings County
- Sussex Regional High School in Sussex
- Rothesay High School
- Fundy High School in St. George
- Sir James Dunn Academy in Saint Andrews
- St. Stephen High School
- Campobello Community School
- Grand Manan Community School
- École Carrefour Beausoleil in Miramichi
- École Régionale de Baie-Sainte-Anne in Baie-Sainte-Anne
- Blackville School
- James M. Hill Memorial High School in Miramichi
- Miramichi Valley High School in Miramichi
- North & South Esk Regional High School in Sunny Corner
- École Étoile de l’Acadie in Rogersville
Future clinics will be held at:
- March 24 – Fredericton region
- March 25 – Saint John region
- March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions
- March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions
