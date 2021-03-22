Menu

Health

Moncton High School closed due to COVID-19 case

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 22' Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Moncton High School is closed on Monday after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school.

In a Sunday afternoon memo to parents, the Anglophone School District said Public Health is working to identify any students or staff who may have been in contact with the person with the confirmed case.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days,” the district said in a release.

“Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate.”

Read more: N.B. reporting 1 new COVID-19 case as vaccination clinics for high school teachers set to begin

If parents are not contacted by Public Health, their child can attend class when the school is reopened.

To protect privacy, no other details on the person with the case are being released.

“Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about any anxieties and remind them to treat one another with kindness and respect, in person and on social media,” the release read.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Northern New Brunswick communities hope for ‘bubble relief’' COVID-19: Northern New Brunswick communities hope for ‘bubble relief’
COVID-19: Northern New Brunswick communities hope for ‘bubble relief’
