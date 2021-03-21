N.B. reporting 1 new COVID-19 case as vaccination clinics for high school teachers set to begin

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, as vaccination clinics for staff at 13 high schools are set to begin tomorrow.

The new case is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving a person in his or her 30s and is travel-related. The province says the individual is self-isolating.

There are currently 49 active cases and two people in hospital.

Meanwhile, the province has announced the high schools where vaccination clinics will begin for staff.

Saint Mary’s Academy in EdmundstonJohn Caldwell School in Grand Falls

Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston

École Grande-Rivière in Saint-Léonard

École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick

Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls

Canterbury High School in Canterbury

Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol

Hartland Community School in Hartland

Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover

Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock

Woodstock High School in Woodstock

The schools will be closed Monday to allow staff to be vaccinated, as well as for them to plan for the full return to school.

The province says 4,500 staff members from high schools provincewide will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination between March 22 and 27.

In the coming weeks, clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools, and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff.