Kelowna woman finds silver lining in pandemic, a hidden talent for painting

Send this page to someone via email

For Sharadie Macdonald, each brushstroke is a discovery.

When the lockdowns began, Macdonald turned to the canvas in hopes of taking up a new hobby. What she found was a hidden talent for creating abstract works of art.

“I was really sad, and feeling really isolated,” said Macdonald.

“I was feeling like I needed some outlet for the emotions I was feeling and just kind of all happened once I picked up a brush everything just felt natural.”

Now all she has to do is follow her intuition and pull out her paints.

“I start with my colours,” said Macdonald. “I pick out the colours that I want and then I kind of just go for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now she creates abstract artwork with skillfully placed layers and textures.

“I just put on some classic rock and start at 12 in the afternoon and then all of the sudden realize its 2:30 in the morning and realize I painted the day away,” said MacDonald.

“When I started [painting], I ended up pulling all the paintings that I had bought off all my walls and then I just painted them and put them back up on the walls.”

The pandemic pastime is now a new career path for Macdonald as she is working on a website to showcase and sell her pieces. In the meantime, she is using her Facebook profile.