‘This is a new chapter’: Summerland band reborn as duo release first single

Recording in their home studio, Jill and Kevin Fai are keeping their dream and their passion alive.
When their band the Timbre Wolves’ touring was put on hold due to the pandemic, they started recording in their home studio as a rock duo called Moving Lines.
“This is a new chapter for us, it’s not the end of something we had before,” said Kevin.
“We are still going to continue to play live but with the uncertainty of what’s going on, we don’t know what is going to happen.”
In their debut single, Dreams will Never Die, the rockers reveal a little bit of themselves.
“I write a lot of poems and I am starting to transpose it into songwriting and it just gives you a feeling,” said Jill.
Dreams will Never Die will be released on April 2 for more information about the musicians visit their website www.movinglines.ca
Comments