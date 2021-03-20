Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Lifestyle

‘This is a new chapter’: Summerland band reborn as duo release first single

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Summerland band teases debut single' Summerland band teases debut single
With live shows being cancelled amid the pandemic. Musicians around the world have had to adapt to keep their passion alive. Here at home, two Okanagan musicians have pivoted, creating a rock duo called Moving Lines. Sydney Morton reports.

Recording in their home studio, Jill and Kevin Fai are keeping their dream and their passion alive.

When their band the Timbre Wolves’ touring was put on hold due to the pandemic, they started recording in their home studio as a rock duo called Moving Lines.

“This is a new chapter for us, it’s not the end of something we had before,” said Kevin.

“We are still going to continue to play live but with the uncertainty of what’s going on, we don’t know what is going to happen.”

In their debut single, Dreams will Never Die, the rockers reveal a little bit of themselves.

“I write a lot of poems and I am starting to transpose it into songwriting and it just gives you a feeling,” said Jill.

“That feeling brought me back to when my parents met, so the story [of the song is] the first part is my mom, my dad and the other part is me.”

Dreams will Never Die will be released on April 2 for more information about the musicians visit their website www.movinglines.ca 

