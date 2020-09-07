Kelowna artists design mural for Metro Community

The latest mural completed in Kelowna is filled with hidden meaning, all connected by a thin red line. The mural designed by Liz Ranney is a collaboration with Metro Community an outreach society that works with people who are experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. It is in memory of Kelowna poet Diane Larsback who herself experienced homeless. She passed away suddenly in January of 2019. One of her quotes now immortalized in the colourful mural, ‘I am a miracle, I am not alone.’