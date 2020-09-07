Kelowna artists design mural for outreach society

The latest mural completed in Kelowna is filled with hidden meaning, all connected by a thin red line.
The mural, designed by Liz Ranney, is a collaboration with Metro Community, an outreach society that works with people who are experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. It is in memory of Kelowna poet Diane Larsback, who herself experienced homeless. She passed away suddenly in January 2019.
One of her quotes now immortalized in the colourful mural: “I am a miracle, I am not alone.”
“Some of the symbolism of the birds and the freedom they bring,” said Graham Ord, Metro Community worship and art director. “There’s a verse in psalms in the Bible that says that at the altar of God there’s a place for sparrows and there’s a place for swifts or swallows and that means there’s a place for the lowly common person and there’s a place for the noble.”
For the last two weeks, Ranney has been working to bring his wife’s creation to life on the wall of the courtyard of Metro Community where people come together, have something to eat and escape the elements.
After the final touches are done an anti-graffiti clear coat will be put over the mural so it remains in place to inspire onlookers for years to come.
