Nanaimo B.C. mural criticized for being inappropriate but many say they love it

Send this page to someone via email

A mural in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island has been raising some eyebrows recently, with some residents even going as far as to email city council about it.

The mural, painted at 95 Cavan Street, has been accused of being pornographic, promoting drug use, and even inappropriate for public viewing.

The mural is part of the Hub City Walls Festival to paint murals in downtown Nanaimo.

4:21 New community mural in Burnaby New community mural in Burnaby

This particular mural was created by artist Russ Morland and features a Sasquatch-type creature holding a wizard’s staff. It took 10 days for Morland to create.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after some criticism was sent to the city, Hub City Walls posted about it on their Facebook page and hundreds of people shared and commented saying they will also email the city about how much they like the mural.

In an update, Hub City Walls said the city has received hundreds of emails in support of the art piece and it has generated a discussion about public art.

The mural will remain in its current location.