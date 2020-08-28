4 new murals painted in Calgary’s Central Memorial Park to celebrate Pride week

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Pride week isn’t being celebrated the usual way in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even after the cancellation of the parade and gatherings and events, the spirit is still alive.

Four Shaw Pride Marches On murals were unveiled on Friday at Central Memorial Park in the city’s downtown, “each one designed to celebrate Pride.”

The murals were painted over the last 24 hours and were done as part of a partnership between Calgary Arts Development, the City of Calgary, Calgary Pride and Shaw. Each artist was given $2,500 from Shaw to create their work.

Four murals have been painted in Calgary’s Central Memorial Park to celebrate Pride 2020. Tom Reynolds/Global News

“The parades may not be happening this year, but the heart of Pride will be felt in the city because of each of you and these masterpieces,” Katherine Emberly with Shaw Communications said.

Patti Pon, president and CEO of Calgary Arts Development, described artists as the “storytellers,” and “holders of truth in our time” and stressed how much that is needed in the current climate.

“How wonderful that our city and our citizens are going to get to reflect and celebrate Pride week here at Central Memorial Park that has such a special meaning,” she said.

Four murals have been painted in Calgary’s Central Memorial Park to celebrate Pride 2020. Tom Reynolds/Global News

Pon also applauded Calgary Pride on its tenacity, perseverance and joy in the face of the adversity they’ve experienced.

Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra said the project of truth and reconciliation meets the project of inclusion with its placement in the park.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as moved in my time on city council as during the Pride parade,” Carra said. “To see how far we’ve come as a people in our commitment to inclusion.”

Carra said even in the face of a pandemic, the city has made great strides toward a more inclusive community, including banning conversion therapy and holding public hearings on systemic racism.

Four murals have been painted in Calgary’s Central Memorial Park to celebrate Pride 2020. Tom Reynolds/Global News