UBC Okanagan students complete large mural downtown Kelowna

It’s a labour of love. A colourful mural of a salmon is now brightening up an alleyway in Kelowna.

This summer, UBC Okanagan students participated in the first mural painting course in Canada, cheering up the backside of CTQ Consulting on St. Paul Street. It took 16 students 400 hours to complete.

The class was sponsored by the company who is now hoping other businesses will follow their lead.

“Everybody can get involved with public art, and sponsoring something that is not just an educational benefit for the artists but also a community benefit is something that we should all strive towards,” said Matt Cameron, CTQ Consultants.

There’s a story to match the mural as well.

“The inspiration for this art was directly connected to a CTQ project an Archimedes pump that they designed in Harrison Hot Springs that was beneficial to salmon stock,” said David Doody, a UBC Okanagan professor who lead the mural project.

“I took that as the inspiration for the work and designed a piece that was about a large salmon.”

Now the students and anyone passing by can enjoy the larger than life piece of art.

“To know that this is out in the public 24/7 and almost every single person is going to love it is just incredible. I can be at home and know that this is still out there and people are still seeing it and that it’s bringing everyone joy,” said Amelia Ford, UBC Okanagan student and mural painter.

The mural is one of nine that Doody says will be completed by the end of summer in Kelowna that are just waiting to be discovered.