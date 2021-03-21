Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Improper disposal of smoking material cause of house fire: officials

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 7:52 pm
A fire investigator has determined a fire on Howell Avenue caused $5,000 worth of damage and was started by improper disposal of smoking material.
A fire investigator has determined a fire on Howell Avenue caused $5,000 worth of damage and was started by improper disposal of smoking material. Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department

A fire investigator has determined the cause and origin of a fire on Howell Avenue fire was improper disposal of smoking material, according to the Saskatoon fire department.

A fire department news release said that a bag of clothes caught on fire against a single-family dwelling unit.

Read more: Accidental electrical fire causes $25K damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

Fire crews attended the scene at 6:51 a.m. on Sunday after reports a deck was on fire. It appeared that a dumpster was on fire against the outside of the house.

Crews brought the fire under control at 7:03 a.m.

Read more: Saskatoon apartment fire leaves 1 dead

The fire caused $5,000 worth of damage.

The fire department reminded residents to dispose of smoking material properly using a non-combustible container with an appropriate lid and away from combustibles.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire Saskatchewan News Saskatoon Fire Department Saskatoon Fire Saskatoon howell avenue Howell Avenue Fire smoking material fire

