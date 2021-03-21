Improper disposal of smoking material cause of house fire: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A fire investigator has determined the cause and origin of a fire on Howell Avenue fire was improper disposal of smoking material, according to the Saskatoon fire department.

A fire department news release said that a bag of clothes caught on fire against a single-family dwelling unit.

Fire crews attended the scene at 6:51 a.m. on Sunday after reports a deck was on fire. It appeared that a dumpster was on fire against the outside of the house.

Crews brought the fire under control at 7:03 a.m.

The fire caused $5,000 worth of damage.

The fire department reminded residents to dispose of smoking material properly using a non-combustible container with an appropriate lid and away from combustibles.

