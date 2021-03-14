Saskatoon apartment fire leaves 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an apartment building on Broadway Avenue has left one person dead, the Saskatoon fire department reported on Sunday.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday the fire department received a call reporting smoke that was visible on the ground floor of a three-storey apartment building at 2621 Broadway Ave. The fire department told the caller to pull the alarm in the hallway to alert all occupants and leave the building.

The first engine got to the building at 7:08 p.m. and found the fire in a ground floor suite. Fire crews entered the suite, encountering heavy smoke and found a person who was unresponsive.

Three engines, an aerial, a rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched to the call as well as a fire investigator.

The fire was under control by 7:39 p.m. The fire investigator has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, originating in the kitchen behind the fridge.

Fire and smoke damage are estimated to be $120,000 to the building.

The name or age of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and originated from behind the fridge in a kitchen in a ground floor suite. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

