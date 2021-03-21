Menu

Canada

Police investigate discovery of human remains in Fort McMurray

By Slav Kornik Global News
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in Fort McMurray Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the remains were found in a wooded area near Silin Forest Road and Thickett Drive.

Wood Buffalo RCMP General Investigation Section, Wood Buffalo RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are involved in the investigation and have remained on scene throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray man charged with murder, indignity to a body in case of missing woman

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

RCMP said the identity of the victim is not yet known and no other details have been released.

RCMP said further details about the death will be provided once new information is discovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
