Fort McMurray man charged with murder, indignity to a body in case of missing woman

While her body has yet to be found, the RCMP said Thursday that an 18-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 24-year-old woman’s disappearance late last month.

In a news release, the RCMP said Jace Jordan Charles of Fort McMurray was arrested on Feb. 3. In addition to the murder charge, he is also charged with committing an indignity to a body.

The charges are in connection to the disappearance of Diyana Mohamed, who was reported missing on Jan. 27.

Jace Jordan Charles of Fort McMurray has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Diyana Mohamed. Supplied by RCMP

Soon after the investigation began, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes South Unit was deployed to Fort McMurray and took it over from the local detachment.

“As a result of this investigation, Diyana Mohamed is believed to be a victim of homicide,” police said. Tweet This

“Jace Charles and Diyana Mohamed were known to each other.

“Alberta RCMP are continuing efforts to locate Diyana Mohamed’s remains and are requesting the public’s assistance for any additional information, surveillance or dash camera footage of the accused or the victim’s vehicle between Jan. 25, from 5:30 a.m., to Jan. 27, at 9 p.m.”

Police said they believe Mohamed’s car was used during that same time frame. They said it is a grey or silver 2011 BMW 323i series baring Alberta licence plate number CHL 5023. The car’s front grill is missing and the rear driver’s side tail light is damaged. Photos of the car can be viewed below.

The RCMP say Diyana Mohamed’s car is a grey or silver 2011 BMW 323i series baring Alberta licence plate number CHL 5023. The car’s front grill is missing and the rear driver’s side tail light is damaged. Photos of the car can be viewed below. Supplied by RCMP

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and that police officers continue to search for Mohamed.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Charles’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 8.

