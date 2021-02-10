Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Edmonton missing person investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman whose body has still not been found.

Billie Johnson was reporting missing on Dec. 28, 2020. Edmonton police say she was last seen the evening of Dec. 24 in the area of 113 Street and 107 Avenue. At the time, police said Johnson’s disappearance was out of character and considered suspicious.

Read more: Edmonton police searching for woman after suspicious disappearance

In early January, police put out a plea for information about a pickup truck and its driver, whom they described as a person of interest in connection with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, the EPS said Kenneth Courtorielle was arrested in St. Albert on Tuesday.

Courtorielle is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Johnson. Police said Courtorielle and Johnson were known to each other.

“Courtorielle has been a person of interest since the beginning of this investigation,” Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS Homicide Section said in a news release.

“Following an extensive investigation, Homicide Section has compiled overwhelming evidence based on forensics, witness interviews and information about Billie herself — including how engaged and connected to others she was, and how very out of character her disappearance was — to conclude that she is, unfortunately, deceased.”

Johnson’s body has not been found. Police are asking rural landowners in the Edmonton area to check their properties and contact police immediately at 780-423-4567 if they notice anything suspicious.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.