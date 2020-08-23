Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Fort McMurray woman killed in motorcycle crash: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 12:14 pm
A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News/File

A Fort McMurray woman died Saturday after a collision involving a motorcycle in northern Alberta.

Smoky Lake RCMP said their investigation indicates a motorcyclist was heading northbound on Highway 831 and lost control near Victoria Trial, hitting a guard rail.

READ MORE: 55-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Sylvan Lake

The 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital by EMS where she died, according to police.

The area around the collision was restricted to traffic for several hours before re-opening.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

READ MORE: 37-year-old man killed in central Alberta motorcycle collision

Police said the woman was a resident of Fort McMurray but will not be releasing further details about her identity.

The County of Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Motorcycle safety
