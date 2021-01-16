Menu

Canada

Suncor confirms death of worker operating dozer that broke through ice near Fort McMurray

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 1:21 pm
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A worker at Suncor’s Base Plant in northern Alberta has been confirmed by the company to have died following an incident this week. 

Suncor told Global News a worker went missing after a dozer broke through the ice of an inactive tailings pond around 3 p.m. Wednesday, at its Base Camp north of Fort McMurray.

Read more: Worker missing after dozer breaks through ice at Suncor Base Plant in northern Alberta

The company identified the missing man as Patrick Poitras. He was an employee of Christina River Construction.

Poitras was found dead after an extensive recovery effort that involved the RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety.

Suncor said it is offering virtual and on-site counselling to support the workers affected by the loss.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported our response during this difficult time,” the company said.

