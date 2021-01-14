Worker missing after dozer breaks through ice at Suncor Base Plant in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A dozer operator remained unaccounted for Thursday after the machine broke through the ice of a northern Alberta tailings pond Wednesday.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Suncor responded to an incident at its Base Camp, which is located north of Fort McMurray.

A spokesperson with the company said a dozer broke through the ice of an inactive tailings pond. The operator is an employee of Christina River Construction, according to a spokesperson with Suncor.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers of this individual,” Erin Rees said in an email.

“Our Emergency Services team responded immediately and continues with response activities. Supporting the safety and wellbeing of our people remains our number one priority and we have activated critical incident stress debriefing resources.”

Suncor said it has notified local authorities of the situation.

No further information was released by Suncor on Thursday.

Global News has reached out to Christina River Construction for further information.