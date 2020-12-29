2 people killed after dozer and light vehicle truck collide at Suncor site in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed in a workplace incident at a Suncor oilsands site in northern Alberta on Monday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., emergency services at the Fort Hills mine site in the Wood Buffalo region responded to an incident at the mine. A spokesperson with Suncor said a dozer made contact with a light vehicle truck. Two people, who Suncor said were Clearstream employees, were killed in the incident.

Clearstream provides mining services at the Fort Hills site.

Suncor said it is working with Occupational Health and Safety, as well as the RCMP, on the investigation.

“OHS was notified of a fatal incident involving two workers in the Wood Buffalo region on Monday, Dec. 28. OHS is investigating and no additional information is available,” Natasha McKenzie with OHS said in statement to Global News Tuesday morning.

Operations at the Fort Hills mine have been stood down as the investigation is underway. It’s not known how long operations will be paused. A Suncor spokesperson said critical work at the site continues.

Suncor said grief counselling has been made available for employees, and the company has 24/7 employee and family assistance available.

“We are deeply saddened,” Suncor spokesperson Jennifer Lomas said Tuesday. “Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this time.

"We're obviously most concerned about family members and friends of the individuals involved."

The names of the victims have not be released.

Fort Hills is an open-pit truck and shovel mine located about 85 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Global News has reached out to Clearstream for comment on the incident and will update this story if a response is received.