RCMP investigate weekend shooting in Fort McMurray

RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday evening.

In a news release, Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers were called to the area near 111 Charles Ave. at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP believe the shooting was targeted and say it is being investigated as attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

