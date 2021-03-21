Menu

Crime

Driver who ‘intentionally drove’ at B.C. Mountie loses Maserati

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 5:43 pm
An example of a Maserati Levante.
An example of a Maserati Levante. West Shore RCMP

A Vancouver Island driver has lost their Masarati following an investigation that started with them allegedly intentionally driving at a police officer.

West Shore RCMP says the Maserati Levante was clocked at 110 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 17 in Saanich on June 3, 2020.

Read more: Video appears to show officer being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end

When the officer tried to pull it over, the driver allegedly accelerated instead and “intentionally drove at the officer, nearly hitting him,” according to an RCMP media release.

The officer took down the vehicle’s licence plate number and Victoria police seized the Maserati on June 14 as “offence-related property” for the allegations of dangerous driving.

Police obtained a warrant and say they found “a large quantity” of illegal narcotics and evidence of drug trafficking.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP say officer nearly hit at collision scene

The registered owner of the vehicle is known to police and was issued tickets for excessive speed and failing to stop for police.

The Maserati was repossessed by a financial institution.

CrimeDrug TraffickingWest Shore RCMPMaseratiVehicle Seizedmaserati levantevehicle forfeitedvehicle repossessedvehicle surrendered

