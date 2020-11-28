Man wanted for attempted murder of officer, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a man they say is wanted for the attempted murder of an officer.

A police officer was patrolling in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Weston Road the night of Nov. 21 when he heard gunshots, investigators said in a news release issued Saturday.

The officer then saw a car leaving the area at a high speed, caught up to the vehicle at Scarlett Road and East Drive and signaled for the driver to stop, the release said.

The driver allegedly ended up hitting the officer in the ensuing situation, dragging him more than 50 metres. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released and is now recovering.

Police said 39-year-old Terry Baksh of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous driving, flight from police, failing to comply with recognizance and driving while disqualified.

Bakash is considered violent and dangerous, officers said, and anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1.

“Mr. Baksh is advised to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn himself in to police at any division,” the news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.