Canada

Kelowna RCMP say officer nearly hit at collision scene

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 1:20 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 1:54 pm
Emergency crews rushed to a two-vehicle collision in Kelowna on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews rushed to a two-vehicle collision in Kelowna on Wednesday night. . Kimberly Davidson/Global News

RCMP are looking for a maroon or brown SUV after the driver nearly struck a police officer at a collision scene.

Police said the officer was directing traffic at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Harvey Avenue.

The officer had stopped all traffic to allow an ambulance to leave the scene when a newer model small SUV approached eastbound on Harvey Avenue, according to a news release.

RCMP said the vehicle initially slowed down but then allegedly accelerated quickly towards the officer standing in the intersection.

“Thankfully our officer managed to get out of the path of the vehicle and avoid serious injury,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

“He was, however, close enough to break the driver’s side window of the suspect vehicle with his flashlight,” she added.

Police said the vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Ellis Street. Despite extensive patrols Wednesday night, the vehicle was not found.

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

