Two arrested for breaking into parking meters in Vernon, B.C.

RCMP said a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man have been arrested in connection to parking meter thefts in downtown Vernon.

On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., police received a tip about a man who appeared to be breaking into a parking meter.

Officers say they were unable to locate the suspect.

Around five minutes later, RCMP received another call about three men breaking into parking meters in a different area of downtown.

Police were able to find the three men but one was able to escape on foot.

“Both of these incidents came to the attention of the police because concerned citizens witnessed suspicious activity and took the time to call us,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s media relations officer.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance in identifying these crimes as they occur. Without these calls from the public, police would not have been in a position to make an immediate arrest.”

RCMP said both men arrested are known to police and one has a history of similar type thefts in the Vernon area.

