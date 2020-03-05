Kelowna RCMP arrest woman located in reportedly stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say officers located and arrested a woman in a reportedly stolen vehicle on Wednesday while investigating a different matter.

Police say an officer was near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street just after 4:15 a.m., when he noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the area.

He realized it had been reported stolen after checking the licence plate, according to a press release.

A 33-year-old Oliver woman was arrested and is currently in custody. Police say she has several outstanding warrants.

