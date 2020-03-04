Menu

Crime

Man arrested, search warrants for drug trafficking executed, say Vernon RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 5:17 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 5:26 pm
On March 3, 2020, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit completed an investigation centered around a house in Vernon.
On March 3, 2020, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit completed an investigation centered around a house in Vernon.

Police say a Vernon man was arrested and that two search warrants for drug trafficking were executed on Monday.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, officers had completed an investigation into a house along the 3400 block of 32nd Avenue.

That residence, say police, has been the focus of numerous complaints regarding high volumes of activity and suspected drug trafficking.

Police say the investigation led to a 31-year-old Vernon man being arrested.

But following that arrest, a search warrant was executed at the house, which was occupied by seven people.

Police say the search uncovered evidence related to drug trafficking.

A second search warrant was then carried out at a local hotel, which resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and money.

“This is the seventh search warrant targeting street-level drug trafficking houses in the past year-and-a-half,” said Sgt. David Evans. 

“Our detachment is committed to targeting drug trafficking at all levels to enhance public safety in the community.”

Sgt Evans continued, “when houses are set up for the purpose of street-level drug trafficking, they will be targeted by officers, including execution of search warrants by our team.”

The arrested man was released from custody, but does face potential charges of possession for purpose of trafficking.

The police say the problem house has been deemed not fit for habitation and will not be occupied.

