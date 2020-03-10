Woman dragged from car in Penticton after interrupting theft: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said a woman in Penticton was injured on Monday when she was dragged from a car for almost two blocks.

The incident occurred on Kinney Avenue after the victim tried to film two men who were trying to steal a licence plate, according to police.

“When she attempted to film them with her cellphone, one of the males grabbed her phone,” wrote Sgt. Jason Bayda in a media release.

“The woman fought to retain her phone and did not let go even after the male jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle to flee, dragging her for nearly two blocks before being pushed out.”

Bayda said the woman’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

RCMP are now hoping that tips from the public will help them locate two suspects and a white four-door SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Reaction pours in following RCMP report into Central Okanagan sexual assault investigations Reaction pours in following RCMP report into Central Okanagan sexual assault investigations

Police said the vehicle had tinted side windows and a missing or smashed rear window.

RCMP describe one suspect as a white man with a slim build, under six feet tall and wearing all back. He was dressed in a “hoodie-style” jacket and a hat.

The second suspect is a white man with a slim build and short dyed dirty blonde hair. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, a black hat and sunglasses.

RCMP are hoping anyone with tips will call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.