Crime

Woman dragged from car in Penticton after interrupting theft: police

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 9:27 pm
RCMP in the South Okanagan are looking for tips after a woman was dragged from a car on Monday afternoon. .
RCMP said a woman in Penticton was injured on Monday when she was dragged from a car for almost two blocks.

The incident occurred on Kinney Avenue after the victim tried to film two men who were trying to steal a licence plate, according to police.

“When she attempted to film them with her cellphone, one of the males grabbed her phone,” wrote Sgt. Jason Bayda in a media release.

“The woman fought to retain her phone and did not let go even after the male jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle to flee, dragging her for nearly two blocks before being pushed out.”

Bayda said the woman’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

RCMP are now hoping that tips from the public will help them locate two suspects and a white four-door SUV.

Police said the vehicle had tinted side windows and a missing or smashed rear window.

RCMP describe one suspect as a white man with a slim build, under six feet tall and wearing all back. He was dressed in a “hoodie-style” jacket and a hat.

The second suspect is a white man with a slim build and short dyed dirty blonde hair. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, a black hat and sunglasses.

RCMP are hoping anyone with tips will call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

