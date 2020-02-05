Menu

Crime

Officers dragged when suspects take off during traffic stop: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 4:04 pm
Police say an officer suffered minor injuries when the driver of an SUV pulled over Tuesday took off, dragging the officers.
Police say an officer suffered minor injuries when the driver of an SUV pulled over Tuesday took off, dragging the officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A man and woman are facing charges after a Winnipeg traffic stop resulted in police officers being dragged on Tuesday.

Police say officers pulled an SUV over near William Avenue and Harriet Street around 2:25 p.m. after members of the Guns and Gangs Unit saw a man known to police, who was also known to have a suspended driver’s licence, get behind the wheel.

Police say when officers approached and started talking to the occupants on both sides of the SUV, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police helicopter called in for chase through city

Both officers were dragged, including one whose arm was held by the passenger, police say.

The vehicle hit a nearby car before speeding forward, nearly hitting one of the officers.

Police say the officer being held was unable to break free and was forced to jump into the SUV to avoid being run over. They say the officer was able to stop the vehicle a short time later.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and police say they found a loaded .22 calibre handgun with a number of rounds of ammo inside the vehicle.

One officer was treated for minor injuries.

Quentin Gerald Richard Bird, 30, from Winnipeg, is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and driving while suspended.

READ MORE: Man pretends wrench is gun, uses it to rob businesses, say Winnipeg police

Janessa Alicia Gordon, 23, of Sioux Lookout, Ont., is charged with assaulting a police officer.

Both have been detained in custody.


Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceSUVOfficers Draggedpolice officers draggedWinnipeg Violent Traffic Stop
