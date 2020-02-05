Officers dragged when suspects take off during traffic stop: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing charges after a Winnipeg traffic stop resulted in police officers being dragged on Tuesday.

Police say officers pulled an SUV over near William Avenue and Harriet Street around 2:25 p.m. after members of the Guns and Gangs Unit saw a man known to police, who was also known to have a suspended driver’s licence, get behind the wheel.

Police say when officers approached and started talking to the occupants on both sides of the SUV, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards.

Both officers were dragged, including one whose arm was held by the passenger, police say.

The vehicle hit a nearby car before speeding forward, nearly hitting one of the officers.

Police say the officer being held was unable to break free and was forced to jump into the SUV to avoid being run over. They say the officer was able to stop the vehicle a short time later.

Two people have been charged after an SUV dragged two Guns & Gangs Unit officers during a traffic stop yesterday afternoon. A loaded .22 calibre handgun with numerous rounds of ammunition was seized from within the vehicle. Media Release: https://t.co/DR8I5yovV2 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 5, 2020

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and police say they found a loaded .22 calibre handgun with a number of rounds of ammo inside the vehicle.

One officer was treated for minor injuries.

Quentin Gerald Richard Bird, 30, from Winnipeg, is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and driving while suspended.

Janessa Alicia Gordon, 23, of Sioux Lookout, Ont., is charged with assaulting a police officer.

Both have been detained in custody.

