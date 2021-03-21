Hamilton COVID-19 deaths reach 300 after city reports 226 new cases on the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 226 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 121 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

Public health also reported another death involving a person in their 80s.

The city now has had 11,839 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year and 300 virus-related deaths.

Active cases are up by 81 to 702 as of Friday.

The city’s two hospitals have a combined 111 patients being treated for COVID-19, 94 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 17 at St. Joe’s.

Public health says 39 per cent (314) of the city’s 806 new cases in the last 10 days involve people under the age of 29.

The city revealed five more outbreaks across the city, with the largest at Kingdom Worship Centre on the Mountain, which reported eight cases.

Two nursing homes, Blackadar Continuing Care in Dundas and Shalom Village On Macklin Street in Westdale, are reporting just single cases involving staff members.

The other outbreaks are at Rygiel Supports for Community Living on the Mountain and the Checkered Flag Bar and Grill in Mount Hope. The restaurant has four cases among one patron and three staffers.

Outbreaks at two workplaces were declared over at Red Hill Toyota and Scharringa Greenhouses.

The outbreaks at AbleLiving Services York Supportive Housing and the Notre Dame House Youth Shelter were also declared over while the surge involving four people at Central Elementary School was also closed on the weekend.

There are 11 cases among four public schools in outbreaks across the city as of Sunday.

Hamilton has 32 outbreaks as of March 21, which also include 68 cases among five shelters and 113 cases at seven hospitals.

The city saw 97 newly screened-positive variant cases as of Sunday, which puts the city’s total variant cases to 458. Of all cases, 11 have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the U.K.

Halton reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Georgetown hospital over

Halton Region reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and closed an outbreak at the Georgetown hospital that lasted 37 days.

The outbreak involved 23 total cases and five deaths.

Active cases in Halton were up 16 since Friday, to 309 as of March 21.

Public health says there are now 331 possible variant cases, adding 32 new cases to the list over two days.

The region has had 10,354 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Public health has administered 52,000 COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday. Close to 12,000 doses have been given out by mobile teams, while at least 40,000 were administered at fixed clinics and community sites as of March 19.

Niagara reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, with 38 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday.

The region reported one death and has had 374 people pass with COVID-19 since last year.

The region added eight new variant cases on the weekend and has 200 total variant cases. Six have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant. There are no confirmed cases for any of the other subtypes of the coronavirus.

Niagara’s active cases are up from Friday by 23 to 342 as of Sunday, with St. Catharines and Niagara Falls having the most at 70 and 63 cases, respectively.

Public health says there are 19 active outbreaks, including two at health facilities, a retirement home and a long-term care home.

The outbreak at the Maplecrest Village retirement home in Grimsby ended on the weekend after two weeks.

The region is reporting that close to 46,000 doses have been given, with Niagara Health administering just over 32,000 doses and public health another 14,000 as of Wednesday.

Haldimand Norfolk reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand Norfolk reported seven new coronavirus cases on the weekend, with active cases steady over two days at 48.

Both counties have accounted for 1,535 total COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic and 39 deaths.

There are no outbreaks involving health facilities as of March 21.

Public health says more than 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in both counties combined as of Friday, which represents about 12 per cent of the region’s population.

More than 1,600 people have completed their required two shots.

As of Thursday, individuals aged 70-74 can now sign up for the region’s online waitlist . Those eligible will be contacted should extra doses become available.

Brant County reports four 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and another virus-related death.

Public health says the death was on Saturday and involved a man in his 80s.

The county has had 13 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last year and 1,679 total coronavirus cases.

The region is managing six active outbreaks in the community at four schools, a nursing home, and a workplace.

The region added three new variant cases over two days. The county has 34 variant cases, with none having their lineage classified.

Public health says close to 19,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Brant County, and more than 2,500 people have completed their vaccinations as of March 21.