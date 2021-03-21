Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

N.S. hockey player leads Wisconsin team to NCAA championship

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 11:06 am
Wisconsin Badgers co-captain Brette Pettet celebrates the team's NCAA championship win on Saturday, March 20.
Wisconsin Badgers co-captain Brette Pettet celebrates the team's NCAA championship win on Saturday, March 20. Brette Pettet/Instagram

Nova Scotia’s Brette Pettet has captained the Wisconsin Badgers to the 2021 NCAA women’s hockey championship.

The Badgers defeated the top-ranked Northeastern Huskies 2-1 in overtime Saturday night in Erie, Pa., making it Pettet’s second national title in a row.

“I think it’s tough to stay calm in a situation like that but I think everyone on our team had full confidence in one another. I think we’ve been tested in overtime a few times this year so we had experience with that and we had trust that the person next to us was going to get the job done,” Pettet said in a news release from the university.

“At the end of the day it’s hockey and someone’s got to win. We were lucky to pull it out there at the end and I think we played a great game and we deserved it. I’m very proud of the girls.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pettet, 22, was named co-captain of the team in November.

Trending Stories

She finished the regular season third on the Badgers in scoring, potting 11 goals and adding 9 assists in 20 games.

Read more: Nova Scotia female hockey star follows in Sidney Crosby’s footsteps

The Kentville, N.S., native grew up playing hockey with the Acadia Minor Hockey Association and attended Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minn., at the age of 12. That’s the same boarding school Nova Scotia hockey legends Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon attended.

She went on to represent Nova Scotia at the 2015 Canada Games and played on Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF under-18 women’s world championship.

Story continues below advertisement

Pettet told Global News in 2017 that playing hockey was part of growing up in Nova Scotia.

“I started playing because of my brothers. I basically lived at the rinks growing up. I was dragged around everywhere watching them play,” the then-17-year-old said.

This marks the sixth national title for the team from Wisconsin, which previously won the championship in 2019.

The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Valley’s female hockey star heads to Czech Republic' Valley’s female hockey star heads to Czech Republic
Valley’s female hockey star heads to Czech Republic – Dec 20, 2016
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeySportsWomen's HockeyNCAAFemale hockeyBrette Pettetfemale sportsWisconsin BadgersFrozen FourNCAA women's hockeyNCAA women's hockey championship

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers