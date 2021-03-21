Building ‘unstable’ after suffering considerable damage in large fire: Calgary Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department is calling the First Calgary Financial building “unstable” after a large fire spread through the structure Saturday night.

Calgary fire district chief Innis Fraser said crews were able to get to the scene quickly and stop the fire from spreading further after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls about the blaze.

Fraser said the building is not considered safe at this time after suffering extensive damage.

The building was unoccupied when the fire broke out at around 10 p.m. Saturday, and will remain out of commission for some time, Fraser said.

As of Sunday morning, investigators remained at the scene on fire watch, monitoring for any hot spots and flareups.

Calgary fire said 10 fire trucks and 30 firefighters were called to the building located on 36 Street N.E., across from Marlborough Mall.

Calgary police were also on scene to help with directing traffic.

— More to come…