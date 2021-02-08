Calgary Fire Department believes extreme cold caused water main break that closed part of 17 Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police warned people to avoid a stretch of 17 Avenue S.W. on Monday after a water main break created slippery conditions for drivers.

Police and the Calgary Fire Department said a water main broke at 17 Avenue and Richmond Road S.W., prompting the closure of 17 Avenue from Richmond Road to 14 Street S.W., around 7 p.m.

Water flowed down to 14 Street, where it began to pool, the CFD said.

“The water started between 19 and 20 streets on 17 Avenue, flowed down the hill to 14 Street where crews are continuing to keep storm drains open for the water to drain,” said Brad Thompson, CFD central district chief.

“What it looks like is just a crack in the road right now. Waterworks has shut off the water so there is no more water flowing down the hill.”

Calgary crews responded to a water main break on 17 Avenue S.W. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Loren Andreae/Global News

The CFD said that vacuum trucks were brought in to remove water that collected in stormwater drains while other trucks laid down gravel on slippery sections.

Thompson said five apparatus and 14 crew members responded to the scene.

Please be advised of a water main break at 17 Ave & Richmond Road S.W., which has resulted in the closure of 17 Ave eastbound from Richmond Road to 14 Street S.W., creating slippery conditions. Please drive with caution. Avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 9, 2021

Water leaked into the basement of a business, Thompson explained.

Other businesses could be at risk of flooding, the CFD said, adding that there were multiple calls for other burst pipes across the city.

The CFD said the extreme cold was likely the cause of the break.

