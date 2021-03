Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police worked to track down the suspect responsible for setting at least 10 dumpster fires on Wednesday night.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the string of fires along 18 Avenue S.W. at around 9:20 p.m.

Calgary police and firefighters responded to a string of dumpster fires on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Global News

The CFD said extra resources were moved into the area.

