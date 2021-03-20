Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Alberta doctors warn against further easing of restrictions

By Chris Chacon Global News
Click to play video: '‘Be concerned of third wave rather than entering third phase’: Alberta doctors warn against further easing of restrictions' ‘Be concerned of third wave rather than entering third phase’: Alberta doctors warn against further easing of restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: The possibility of further easing of restrictions in the province on Monday has some Alberta doctors sounding the alarm. They say people should be more concerned about the third wave rather than entering the third phase of eased restrictions. Chris Chacon reports.

The possibility of more eased COVID-19 restrictions in the province come Monday has some Alberta doctors sounding the alarm.

They say people should be more concerned about the third wave rather than entering the third phase of eased restrictions.

“We’ve been in a third wave for a week. Anybody who has not recognized that who continues to pretend it’s not happening is gaslighting you. This is happening, it’s obvious in the numbers and it’s not going to slow down until we get more policy,” Dr. Joe Vipond said.

Read more: Have COVID-19 variants pushed Canada into a third wave of the pandemic?

“It’s irresponsible and dangerous to talk about reopening when the actual conversation we should be having is whether we should be going into full lockdown.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Noel Gibney said he suspects the province wants to move forward with at least some aspects of Step 3, but with rising COVID-19 cases in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge, he says now is not the time.

“Phase 3 would see the opening of a lot of areas that certainly could turn into superspreader events,” said Gibney, co-chair of the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s pandemic response committee.

Gibney said the new variant strain is rapidly increasing, doubling about every 11 days.

“Modeling studies suggest that it will replace the original strain as the dominant one in Alberta probably around the beginning of the second week of April,” Gibney said.

Vipond said we now know how to manage this virus, and every single illness and death is predictable.

“We know that the earlier you nip this in the bud, the sooner we actually get control with the virus, and we’re walking into dangerous territory,” Vipond said.

He said while many people have already received the vaccine, there are still millions of Albertans who have not and are still susceptible to the virus.

Read more: ‘Do-or-die moment’: 3rd wave lockdown could force restaurants to close for good

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province’s reopening strategy, hospitalizations must be declining and less than 300 to move into Step 3.

A decision is expected Monday.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Alberta CoronavirusEdmontonAlberta GovernmentAlberta COVID-19VaccineAlberta COVID-19 restrictionsAlberta easing COVID-19 restrictionsVariant CasesAlberta COVID-19 doctorsAlberta doctors sounding the alarmCalgary and LethbridgeEdmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s Pandemic Response Committee

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers