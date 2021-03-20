Alberta reports 556 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the disease on Saturday.

The four additional deaths all had comorbidities: two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 60s from the South zone.

The province now has 5,618 active cases, 133,800 recoveries and 1,961 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 2,296 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,310, the North zone has 735, the South zone has 724 and the Central zone has 534. There are 19 cases in unknown zones.

The 556 new cases came from 9,979 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 5.2 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

Story continues below advertisement

As of March 19, Alberta Health confirmed 99 new cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant. There were no new B.1.351 (South African) or P.1 (Brazilian) variant cases confirmed over the previous 24 hours. Alberta has a total of 1,417 variant cases.

The province said 279 people are in hospital, with 47 of them in intensive care.

There are 5,618 active cases in the province with 279 in hospital, including 47 in intensive care. Sadly, I must also report four additional deaths. My deepest sympathies go to all those mourning a lost loved one today. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 20, 2021

As of March 19, 452,690 vaccine doses had been administered and 93,194 Albertans had been fully immunized.