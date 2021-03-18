Menu

Canada
March 18 2021 3:23pm
02:30

Alberta COVID-19 committee will discuss Step 3 in coming days

Premier Jason Kenney says the COVID-19 committee will meet in the coming days to discuss a possible move into Step 3 of the province’s Path Forward plan.

