Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Second school in Woodstock closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 5:11 pm
A wide-ranging review into Manitoba's K - 12 education system is scheduled to be released on Monday.
A wide-ranging review into Manitoba's K - 12 education system is scheduled to be released on Monday. Michael Probst / AP Photo

St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock is the second school in the region to temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and staffing concerns.

The London District Catholic School Board announced Saturday students would be learning remotely after at least eight confirmed COVID-19 cases affecting both staff and students across multiple classrooms.

Some of the eight cases are a variant of concern under investigation by Southwestern Public Health.

The LDCSB said they were “forced to make this difficult decision” after ongoing teacher and educational assistant shortages.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school board estimates at least two-thirds of the school’s 350-plus students and staff are self-isolating after coming in close contact with positive cases.

Trending Stories

The school will be closed until at least March 28 and school officials say they anticipate in-person classes will resume for many students on March 29 after their period of self-isolation is over.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Variant of concern identified at St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School following outbreak

This closing comes just over a week after the LDCSB closed St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School on March 11.

The LDCSB temporarily closed St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock after Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) declared an outbreak.

St. Michael’s has at least five cases of COVID-19, some of which are linked to a variant of concern.

St. Michael’s is expected to reopen on March 25.

The LDCSB posts information about all confirmed active cases on its website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus outbreakWoodstockSchool Closuresouthwestern public healthlondon district catholic school boardLDCSBSt. Patrick's Catholic Elementary Schoolcoronavirus outbreak WoodstockCoronavirus school closureCOVID-19 school closureSchool closure Woodstock

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers