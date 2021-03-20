Second school in Woodstock closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock is the second school in the region to temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and staffing concerns.

The London District Catholic School Board announced Saturday students would be learning remotely after at least eight confirmed COVID-19 cases affecting both staff and students across multiple classrooms.

Some of the eight cases are a variant of concern under investigation by Southwestern Public Health.

The LDCSB said they were “forced to make this difficult decision” after ongoing teacher and educational assistant shortages.

The school board estimates at least two-thirds of the school’s 350-plus students and staff are self-isolating after coming in close contact with positive cases.

The school will be closed until at least March 28 and school officials say they anticipate in-person classes will resume for many students on March 29 after their period of self-isolation is over.

This closing comes just over a week after the LDCSB closed St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School on March 11.

The LDCSB temporarily closed St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock after Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) declared an outbreak.

St. Michael’s has at least five cases of COVID-19, some of which are linked to a variant of concern.

St. Michael’s is expected to reopen on March 25.

The LDCSB posts information about all confirmed active cases on its website.