St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has declared an outbreak at St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock as three people connected with the school may have COVID-19.

The London District Catholic School Board said the school is temporarily closed because the three cases affect staff in multiple classrooms throughout the school.

“This decision to temporarily close the school was made out of an abundance of caution to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of all 400-plus students and staff at the school,” a statement from the school board read.

The school is expected to remain closed for the next 12 days, during which time they will continue classes online.

At this time, LDSCB expects in-person classes to resume on Thursday, March 25.

Two other cases remain active within the LDSCB, one each at Sir Arthur Carty and Regina Mundi College, both in London.

The Thames Valley District School Board also confirmed a new case at A.B. Lucas Secondary School.

There at least 11 cases active in the TVDSB, four of which are at Bonaventure Meadows Public School and five cases are listed as active in the LDSCB.