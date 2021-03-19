Saskatoon police warn of unsubstantiated abduction, harassment claims on social media

Send this page to someone via email

A widely circulated post warning of a pair of men working together to abduct or harass women hasn’t been backed up, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The post shared on Instagram, Twitter and likely other platforms allege the men chased women while they were out walking “and/or breaking into their home” in around Lorne Avenue, Taylor Street, Buena Vista, Exhibition, Queen Elizabeth and surrounding areas. The author claims to have heard of two separate experiences that fit the narrative.

Saskatoon police warn such unverified posts can lead to “undue fear, panic, and/or confusion.”

“At this time, we have no reports or evidence to support the details of these claims or that these types of incidents have occurred in the specified areas or otherwise,” reads an SPS statement posted to its verified social media.

“If we knew of a public safety concern, trust that we would make the public aware.”

Public Service Advisory – Concerning Social Media Post: pic.twitter.com/FHTOseLPwM — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) March 19, 2021

The SPS stated that social media has value when it comes to increasing safety and awareness in the community, but there needs to be a level of responsibility that goes with it.

The service also encouraged people to think before sharing and to always question whether an unsourced claim is valid.

Anyone who feels their safety or the safety of someone is in jeopardy can contact police at 306-975-8300 or 911 in case of emergency.

