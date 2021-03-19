Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

RDOS to residents: Start thinking about spring runoff

By Abigail Zieverink Global News
The Emergency Operations Centre for the RDOS says with snow now melting across the region, now is the time to start thinking about rising water levels from spring runoff.
The Emergency Operations Centre for the RDOS says with snow now melting across the region, now is the time to start thinking about rising water levels from spring runoff. Global News

With spring officially starting this weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking residents to start thinking about snowmelt runoff.

The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) says in some areas across the region, there are above-average snowpacks, which can lead to above-average spring runoff in the coming weeks.

“Rapidly melting snowpacks can overwhelm stream channels and cause localized flooding,” the EOC said this week. “Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rocks, causing unpredictable mudslides, landslides and rockslides.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Clouds, showers to start spring forecast

“Now is the time to assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues. Taking proactive measures before freshet begins can help prevent or minimize damage.”

The regional district says it will provide sand and sandbags to property owners.

Story continues below advertisement

The EOC noted that emergency preparedness also includes plans for family pets, and knowing the stages of evacuation alerts.

“Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an evacuation alert of order,” said the EOC.

  • Evacuation alert: Be ready to leave on short notice. If you leave during the alert, it is voluntary.
  • Evacuation order: Leave the area immediately; you are at risk.
  • Evacuation rescind: It is safe to return home; watch for evacuation alerts.

Read more: Snowpack levels above average for most of province: B.C. River Forecast Centre

The EOC also recommends knowing the stages of flooding alerts.

  • High streamflow advisory: River levels are rising; no major flooding is expected.
  • Flood watch: River levels are rising; flooding of areas around the affected river may occur
  • Flood warning: River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently; flooding of areas around the affected river will result.

For more information on preparing for an emergency, click here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagansouth okanagansimilkameenrdosSpring FloodingRegional District Okanagan-SimilkameenEmergency Operations CentreSpring RunofffreshetsnowmeltEOCspring snowmeltenvirornment

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers