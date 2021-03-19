RDOS to residents: Start thinking about spring runoff

Send this page to someone via email

With spring officially starting this weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking residents to start thinking about snowmelt runoff.

The regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) says in some areas across the region, there are above-average snowpacks, which can lead to above-average spring runoff in the coming weeks.

“Rapidly melting snowpacks can overwhelm stream channels and cause localized flooding,” the EOC said this week. “Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rocks, causing unpredictable mudslides, landslides and rockslides.

“Now is the time to assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues. Taking proactive measures before freshet begins can help prevent or minimize damage.”

The regional district says it will provide sand and sandbags to property owners.

The EOC noted that emergency preparedness also includes plans for family pets, and knowing the stages of evacuation alerts.

“Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an evacuation alert of order,” said the EOC.

Evacuation alert: Be ready to leave on short notice. If you leave during the alert, it is voluntary.

Be ready to leave on short notice. If you leave during the alert, it is voluntary. Evacuation order: Leave the area immediately; you are at risk.

Leave the area immediately; you are at risk. Evacuation rescind: It is safe to return home; watch for evacuation alerts.

The EOC also recommends knowing the stages of flooding alerts.

High streamflow advisory: River levels are rising; no major flooding is expected.

River levels are rising; no major flooding is expected. Flood watch: River levels are rising; flooding of areas around the affected river may occur

River levels are rising; flooding of areas around the affected river may occur Flood warning: River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently; flooding of areas around the affected river will result.

For more information on preparing for an emergency, click here.