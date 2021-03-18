Okanagan weather: Clouds, showers to start spring forecast

The Okanagan’s forecast for Thursday will see clouds sliding in, as the next frontal boundary gets set to plow through the province.
Temperatures ahead of the front should make it into the low teens during the day before rain rolls in Thursday night.
Lingering clouds and showers are expected for the final day of winter on Friday, as the mercury scrambles to get back into low double-digits.
Spring officially starts in the Okanagan at 2:37 a.m. PDT on Saturday, with lingering clouds and a chance of showers, along with an afternoon high around 10 C.
For Sunday, single-digit highs return with lingering clouds and showers — a trend that will continue into the first full week of spring.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments