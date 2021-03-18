Okanagan weather: Clouds, showers to start spring forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s forecast for Thursday will see clouds sliding in, as the next frontal boundary gets set to plow through the province.

Temperatures ahead of the front should make it into the low teens during the day before rain rolls in Thursday night.

Lingering clouds and showers are expected for the final day of winter on Friday, as the mercury scrambles to get back into low double-digits.

Heavy rain rolls through the Okanagan Thursday night into early Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Spring officially starts in the Okanagan at 2:37 a.m. PDT on Saturday, with lingering clouds and a chance of showers, along with an afternoon high around 10 C.

Story continues below advertisement

For Sunday, single-digit highs return with lingering clouds and showers — a trend that will continue into the first full week of spring.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.